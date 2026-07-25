Treatment for liver cancer patient

Hello, my name is [Sultan].





I’m raising funds for [Samuel Olayinka], [age] years old, who was recently diagnosed with liver cancer.





The doctors at [Hospital Name in Lagos] have recommended [treatment: surgery/chemotherapy/targeted therapy].





Treatment for liver cancer in Nigeria is very expensive:

- Diagnosis and scans: ₦300,000+

- Chemotherapy cycles: ₦1,500,000+

- Surgery/hospital bills: ₦1,000,000+

- Medications and follow-up: ₦200,000+





Our goal of ₦3,000,000 will cover medical bills, treatment cycles, and supportive care.





`Samuel Olayinka is my beloved friend. He is a good man with a kind heart who is always there for others. Now he is fighting liver cancer and he needs our help. He deserves every chance to live and get better treatment





We have applied for government support, but we still need help to meet the cost.





Please donate whatever you can. Even sharing this page helps us reach more people.





Thank you for your prayers, love, and support.





With hope,

[Sultan]

[9073305878]