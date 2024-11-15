Campaign Image
Jesus for Kids in Bangladesh

 USD $129

Campaign created by Dr Andy Meeko

Jesus for Kids in Bangladesh

King’s Children’s Ministries

The gospel to the most reachable of the most unreached.

Who are the most reachable? Kids! Did you know that nearly 80% of the worlds believers came to faith before the age of 18?

Who are the most unreached? Bangladesh is the largest unreached people group in the world. The country is around 90% Muslim and the remainder mostly Hindu. But people are so hungry for Jesus!

Our focus is to not just reach kids for Jesus but to mobilize kids for Jesus using the Treasure Hunt Project. The Treasure Hunt uses the appeal of manga comics--kids love it! Tens of thousands of kids in Bangladesh have gotten our gospel pocket manga and over 1,000 kids have started the Treasure Hunt Discipleship series. Muslim and Hindu kids are even sharing Jesus with their friends!

For a digital copy of the pocket manga in your language, visit our website, Treasure Hunt｜トレジャーハント｜ニューデイツゥデイ.

Start your Treasure Hunt adventure today!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 days ago

May the Father Son & Spirt be with you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 9.00 USD
5 days ago

May the father son and holy spirt be with you all!

Andrew Meeko
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

  • Please pray for the children of Bangladesh to have open hearts to receive the gospel.
  • Pray for wisdom, strength, and protection for the ministry team as they share His love.
  • Ask God to raise up more supporters and even workers who feel called to join this mission.

