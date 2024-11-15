Jesus for Kids in Bangladesh

King’s Children’s Ministries

The gospel to the most reachable of the most unreached.

Who are the most reachable? Kids! Did you know that nearly 80% of the worlds believers came to faith before the age of 18?

Who are the most unreached? Bangladesh is the largest unreached people group in the world. The country is around 90% Muslim and the remainder mostly Hindu. But people are so hungry for Jesus!

Our focus is to not just reach kids for Jesus but to mobilize kids for Jesus using the Treasure Hunt Project. The Treasure Hunt uses the appeal of manga comics--kids love it! Tens of thousands of kids in Bangladesh have gotten our gospel pocket manga and over 1,000 kids have started the Treasure Hunt Discipleship series. Muslim and Hindu kids are even sharing Jesus with their friends!

For a digital copy of the pocket manga in your language, visit our website, Treasure Hunt｜トレジャーハント｜ニューデイツゥデイ.

Start your Treasure Hunt adventure today!