Supporting the Travis Leno Family

It is with a heavy heart but steadfast hope that we ask for your help on behalf of our lifelong friend, Travis Leno, who is currently battling a courageous fight against cancer.

Travis is a devoted husband to his loving wife, Carol, and a proud father to five incredible children, ages 13 to 18. A man of quiet strength, deep faith, and unwavering love for his family, he has always been the first to lend a hand, offer a kind word, or show up when someone needed him. Now, it’s our turn to be there for him.

The emotional and financial toll of cancer is overwhelming. Between mounting medical bills, time away from work, and ongoing treatment costs, the burden is becoming more than the family can manage alone. Your support will help cover critical expenses, from chemotherapy and specialized care to household bills and groceries—ensuring that Travis and his family can focus on healing and spending precious time together.

This journey is not one they walk alone. Every donation, share, and prayer is a lifeline that brings hope and light into a very difficult time.

If you’ve ever met Travis, you know he would never ask for help—but we will ask on his behalf. Because he is worth it. Because his family deserves stability and support. And because love, when shared, has the power to move mountains.

Please donate if you can, and share this campaign with others who might be willing to help. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Help a Devoted Father and Friend in His Fight Against Cancer