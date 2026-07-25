Traviling while going to trade school

Hi my name is Steven. And I am planing on going to UTI ( Universal Technical Institute). This will be for personal transport while at school. The cost is for the bike and gear. If there is any extra it will be used for living expenses while living in Phoenix, Arizona. I am going to be going to school to work on Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Anything will help with this. I am living in Washington, trying to find a job is a nightmare. Went to school to get into an automotive program but in the end without a sponcer it became to expensive to do. And I am in need of a job and this is up there in the options. And I will be hoping to get this bike and gear before I start so I can ride down there and ride to where I will be living down there, to school, and to the survival job I will be having while down there. Please help.