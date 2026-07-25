Fund for medical necessity purchase

I suffer from a deadly autoimmune disease. I am medically disabled and live on disability benefits. But it's not exactly the disease I need help with. It's that I live in the rural area 13miles away from town. I have no real support and do just about everything for myself. I do fine when I have the ability to travel. However, my SUV blew its engine finally. I have the option to fix it or ask for help to get a running used vehicle. It'll cost more to fix and I'll need transportation much sooner than I can manage a repair situation. I can't get medical treatment nor my groceries without great difficulty. I've been in this situation for a few years now. This is not easy for me to ask but I have learned a great deal of humility enough to ask now. I'm just requiring some help on something pre-owned. I also know of another person or two that can benefit from my ability to travel and will happily accommodate them since I am disabled and on SSDI and have the time. You will be helping more than just me. Thank you even if it's just to pass it along to someone else. I value that just as much.