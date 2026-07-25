Travel trailer

I am a single father of three children have raised them myself their whole lives and have had ups and downs throughout the way I am trying to come up with money to purchase a camper so when times get rough there's always somewhere that to call home have no family for support nor the children's mother s have been MIA for over 12 years no phone calls no nothing they all do very well in school and being homeless I don't want the stress to mess up their grades they will all three be in high school this year whatever I can get will really help