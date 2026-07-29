Hello friends, family, and brothers and sisters in Christ,

I’m excited to share that God has placed a powerful calling on my heart: to travel to South Africa. This opportunity is more than just travel but grow deeper in my faith, and be the hands and feet of Jesus.

For a long time, I have prayed for a way to make a real difference for God’s Kingdom. I truly believe this trip is an answer to those prayers. Jesus calls us in Matthew 28:19 to “go and make disciples of all nations,” and I feel deeply convicted to step out in faith and answer that calling. This trip is not just about me — it’s about bringing light, compassion, prayer, and encouragement wherever God leads.

I know this journey will challenge me spiritually, emotionally, and personally, but I also know God works through obedience. I want to grow closer to Him while helping others experience His love and grace.

As many of you know, trips can be expensive. The total cost of this trip includes airfare, lodging, transportation, and other travel-related expenses. That is why I am humbly asking for your support.

If you feel led to give, any amount would mean so much to me and would directly help make this mission possible. More importantly, I ask for your prayers:

Pray that God prepares my heart for this trip Pray for safe travel and protection Pray that God uses this trip to change lives and spread His truth

Even if you cannot donate, sharing this campaign and keeping me in your prayers is a tremendous blessing.

I truly believe God can do amazing things through this opportunity, and I am grateful for every person who supports this journey. Thank you for believing in me, encouraging my faith, and helping me answer God’s call.

May God bless you abundantly!