Travel Expenses for Nuero Rehab

On July 28, our lives changed in an instant when, OC, suffered a devastating brain hemorrhage. Since then, he has been fighting every day through intensive care, rehabilitation, and a long road to recovery. While we remain hopeful and grateful for every small step forward, this unexpected medical emergency has placed an enormous emotional and financial burden on our family. We are asking for your support to help with medical expenses, rehabilitation, travel to and from the hospital, while we focus on OC’s recovery as he prepares to be transferred to Austin. He will be in rehab 6 months- 1 year depending on his progress. Every donation, no matter the amount, and every prayer, share, and word of encouragement means more to us than we can express. Thank you for standing with our family during this difficult time and for helping us continue to hope for brighter days ahead.



