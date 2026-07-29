Travel expenses

Hello my name is Jessica and I am reaching out asking for your time and support on this fresh start. I am currently homeless with my service animal. I was offered a new beginning in a new state. I have no funds to help me get to a place with a home and a job and a new start. I have been trying to get funds on my own and have had little to no help. So I am reaching out for help and with God's love and guidance I am hoping to reach my goal so I can be no longer homeless. Thank you again for your time and understanding.