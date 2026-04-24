Traumatic Accident Need Temporary Bill Help

In February my husband was a pedestrian and was hit by a truck while crossing the road. He was flown to our local trauma hospital and thank God he is still with us. I lost my job due to having to be with him in the hospital. We have had no income since the accident. I have had to become his full-time caregiver due to his injuries. We have exhausted any means of local support for our bills including rent. I have applied to become his long-term caregiver and receive compensation through his Medicaid insurance however this is a very slow process. We are now waiting for Medicaid to start paying. My husband requires life long care, so me taking a job is not an option as we have no family to help. We cannot lose our home and we desperately need help with rent and utilities only until insurance company starts paying for his care. Any help is greatly appreciated. His injuries were broken bones, lung damage and a traumatic brain injury. He has had 3 surgeries since February and has several specialists appointments each month also preventing me from keeping employment. Again, any help is appreciated.