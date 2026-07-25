Traub Family Support

Baby Traub has anrrived into the world much sooner than expected. Due to unexpected health conditions and challenges he is a micro preemie. Terra and Daniel are going to incur a lot of expenses, and Terra will not be able to work for the foreseeable future. She is currently hospitalized until her blood pressure is under control. Malakai will most likely be in the hospital until closer to his due date in September. Daniel is amazing as always being supportive and is going to continue working as much as possible. The cost of traveling back-and-forth to the hospital and eating on the go as well as all of the medical costs that are starting to accumulate is why I started this fund. They are both way too kind and humble to ask for assistance so I started this for them. What we know right now is that this is a long journey and a blessing. We continue to pray that he will continue to improve each day, and all the members of the small little family know how much we love and support them. Prayers are also greatly appreciated as we know that is the strongest medicine of all. Please share this, the more exposure it gets the better. Thank you isn’t enough to say to express how much we appreciate all of you.