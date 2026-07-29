Hello everyone,

My two children and I were recently involved in a serious car accident when another driver hit us hard. Thankfully, we are alive, but it has been a difficult experience. I suffered a minor concussion, one of my children needed stitches, and the other was fortunately not seriously injured.

Our vehicle was heavily damaged and is likely totaled, leaving us without reliable transportation. As we recover and work through the financial challenges caused by the accident, any help would mean so much to our family. Even a small donation can make a big difference and help us get back on our feet and secure a replacement vehicle.

Thank you for your kindness, support, prayers, and for sharing this message. We are truly grateful for any assistance during this difficult time.



