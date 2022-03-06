Hi everyone,

I never thought I would be in a position where I would need to ask for help, but I’m reaching out because I’m trying my best to build a future for myself. I’m currently working toward becoming more independent and creating stability in my life. I’ve been working hard, applying for jobs, saving money, and doing what I can to support myself, but I’ve reached a point where I need some extra help to move forward. One of my biggest challenges right now is transportation and being able to afford the things I need to continue working and preparing for my future. Having reliable transportation would make a huge difference because it would help me get to work, save money that currently goes toward rides, and give me more opportunities to grow.I’m also preparing for the next chapter of my life, including college, and I’m trying to put myself in the best position possible. Every contribution would go toward helping me become more stable, whether that’s transportation costs, savings toward a reliable vehicle, and other important expenses as I work toward my goals.

I know everyone has their own struggles, so I truly appreciate anything whether that’s donating, sharing this page, or simply offering encouragement. Every bit of support means more than I can explain.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story



