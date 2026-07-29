Transportation for youth baseball team

Hello everyone!! I run a non profit youth baseball team named "Liberty city Bobcats" trying to do my part with the direction of our intercity young man. Most families can't pay for equipment and transportation to and from games. So I'm asking for help to buy a bus for this exact reason. The last thing I want is to lose a kid to bad decision making just because I have no more room in my truck.... just went through that one...so I'm calling on a friend..

Thanks and may God be present

in everything

You do