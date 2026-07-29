Transportation for survival

Hello my name is steven trigeros along with my wife to be Natasha Rubio we recently relocated to Georgia from California where we were homeless.my wife's family graciously took us in with neither of us being employed.to help we do house work but we desperately need work but in order for that to happen we need transportation in terms of a vehicle because everything is far away.not wanting to put all the stress on my wife's elderly parents.we pray and have faith that God will provide away.god bless each and everyone of you today and furthermore Jesus is our lord and Savior.