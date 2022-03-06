Need Transportation for PRISA Missionary Women

I'm raising money to help two Catholic missionary women I know, who serve through PRISA, a pro-life mission in Mitu, Vaupés, Colombia. Both left their secular lives to say YES! to Jesus and evangelize the word of God on foot all day through the Amazonian town. One is a US citizen; the other is Colombian.





They work hands-on with villagers and live off the Divine Providence of God. Both have health issues, but they keep moving forward, often with little self-care, walking long distances through torrential rains. The physical toll is real.





My idea is to help them get a Moto Carro, a three-wheeled vehicle that runs on regular gas. This would alleviate their arduous walking and the pain that comes with it, and protect them from the heavy rains. It would let them serve more sustainably, and take better care of themselves.





Please help me, to help them. For I see them as most humble servants of God. Your support would mean so much to them and to their mission! Thanks & God Bless