Transportation For Magnos Feeding The Needy In SFL

A few weeks ago, I shared with many of you about a need that touched my heart. Today, I’m asking you to consider being part of the solution. For more than six years, Reverend Magnos and his wife Sonia have faithfully served the people of South Florida. Their ministry is built on compassion and action. They pray with those who are hurting, seek out donated food, and personally deliver meals to those who are hungry. Week after week, they give their time, energy, and resources to serve others with the love of Christ. Unfortunately, the vehicle they rely on to carry out this ministry is on its last leg. Without dependable transportation, it becomes increasingly difficult for them to continue reaching the people who depend on them. Over the years, many of you have told me that you wanted an opportunity to invest in something that truly makes a difference, something bigger than yourselves. This is one of those opportunities. We’ve set up this Fundraiser to help Reverend Magnos and Sonya purchase a reliable vehicle so they can continue serving their community without interruption. Every gift, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to putting dependable transportation in their hands. If you’re unable to give financially, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping them in your prayers. Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your willingness to help support a ministry that is making a lasting impact in the lives of so many. “Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will repay him for his deed.” Proverbs 19:17.