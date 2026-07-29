Transportation for hope

Hello my name is Steven triggeros along with my wife Natasha Rubio and our doggy 90 who is a chiweenie 13 years old blessed to Us by my auntie after my uncle passed away we recently moved to Georgia from California I don't know when because we were homeless in California and had nowhere else to turn my wife's family gracefully took us in and supports us 100% although we are looking for work my wife and I walk miles upon miles with our doggy to job interviews which today she was blessed with the job for Dollar tree God is good all the time but walking out here in Georgia is a struggle we have no forms of transportation although we are Christians and we're very responsible we turn our faith to God and ask for the help of our fellow Christians for a small donation to help in the family emergency from we need transportation to get back and forth to work for walking in Georgia is extremely hot especially during the summer times and we are in our 40s and 50s so our health is good and we'd like to extend it any help from anybody outside of this reading would like to help I would love to accept your donations on behalf of me and my family to get further in life thank you very much for your time and your support God bless you always