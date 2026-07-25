Transportation for Dream career

I’m a young mother to a wonderful one-year-old, and every decision I make is with her future in mind. I’m working toward becoming a licensed real estate agent to build a stable career and provide a better life for my family. Without reliable transportation, it’s hard to take the next step. A car would let me show homes and meet clients, while also balancing the day-to-day care of my daughter. It’s tough finding opportunities that offer flexibility when raising a little one, which is why I’m pursuing this. This fundraiser isn’t just about getting a car, it’s about gaining the ability to move forward, build financial stability, and create a brighter future for my daughter. And your support, no matter the size, truly means more than words can express. Thank you for reading my story.



