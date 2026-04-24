For the past two years, I've been experiencing homelessness while trying to rebuild my life after dealing with an abusive situation. During this time, my children were taken custody by their abusive father, and I've been fighting every day to create a stable future so I can eventually reunite with them.

I also endured stalking and harassment in my previous city, making it nearly impossible to find work or feel safe. Hoping for a fresh start, I relocated to a shelter in the suburbs, where I continued searching for employment.

After months of trying, I finally secured a job opportunity that gave me hope. Unfortunately, I lost that opportunity because I had no reliable transportation to get to work. I asked for assistance, but the transportation support I needed wasn't available.

Losing that opportunity has been heartbreaking. It's also made it difficult to stay motivated to keep applying for jobs because I simply don't have the money or reliable transportation to get to interviews or work if I'm hired. I want to work and become self-sufficient, but without transportation, every opportunity feels just out of reach.

I'm asking for help to cover transportation costs so I can attend interviews, accept future job opportunities, and begin rebuilding my life. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help remove one of the biggest barriers standing between me and financial independence