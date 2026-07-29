Transportation and Housing Support

I’m currently working hard to provide stability for my family while facing financial challenges involving transportation, housing, and monthly expenses. Reliable transportation is important for getting to work consistently and continuing to support my children and household.





I’m also trying to catch up on previous financial obligations while preparing for a more stable living situation. Any support, no matter the amount, would help relieve stress and move my family forward during this difficult time.





Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read, share, or support this fundraiser. Your kindness and support truly mean a lot to us.



