I am seeking assistance for my daughter and myself, as I am disabled . My daughter attends school and rehearsals, where she plays the cello. Having our own transportation would significantly improve our ability to transport her cello to and from school, as well as ensure timely attendance at my medical appointments, rather than relying on public transportation. I also experience endometriosis and cervical radiculopathy, and have been involved in T-bone collisions on April 25, 2022. I'm ready to drive again and teach My daughters how to drive.