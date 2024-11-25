Transport for Khanh

My first car was a '91 Toyota Camry, V6 engine. Loved it! Drove it for about 15 years. My first motorscooter/bike was a Honda Cub, loved it, still have it, but it's in Vietnam.

I have been serving in Vietnam for over 15 years and need to come home for awhile to serve aging parents. I will continue to fly back and forth to continue the work there in Vietnam, but I will need to make Virginia my base for awhile.

Being back in the U.S., I need to a vehicle to get around. If the Lord leads, please consider giving towards this fund. I am not picky, any color, any brand is ok by me, but I can only drive an automatic. I will pickup if the gift is a car itself, or if it's finances, you can send your gift through this page. Whether you are able to help in this way or not, I would appreciate your prayers for the continue work in Vietnam and for the Vietnamese people.

Thank you!

khanh