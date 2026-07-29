TRANSPORT FEE SUPPORT TO GENERAL YOUTH CONFERENCE

WE AS REVIVED MUSIC MINISTRIES FROM TANZANIA ARE HUMBLY IN-NEED OF TRANSPORT FEES SUPPORT TO BE ABLE TO ATTEND THE GENERAL YOUTH CONFERENCE MEETING (GYC AFRICA) THAT WILL BE HELD IN LUSAKA, ZAMBIA FROM 3rd JULY TO 7th JULY 2026. THE PURPOSE OF THIS MEETING IS TO EMPOWER THE YOUTH TO RISE AND SHINE AS BEACONS OF HOPE IN THEIR COMMUNITIES. THROUGH THE MISSION OUTREACH ACTIVITIES THAT WILL BE DONE DURING THE CONFERENCE VARIOUS PEOPLE WILL BE REACHED EACH DAY WITH LITERATURE BEING DISTRIBUTED AND BIBLE STUDIES OFFERED IN MALLS, MARKETS, HOSPITALS, AND SCHOOLS. OUR ATTENDANCE IN THE CONFERENCE WILL MAKE US SPIRITUALLY REVIVED AND DETERMINED TO MAKE TANGIBLE IMPACTS IN OUR SPHERES OF INFLUENCE.