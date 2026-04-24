Transport and medical fees help for baby Teigan

Hi everyone,





I’m reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for help for my 11 month old daughter. On October 8, 2025, when she was just 5 months old, she was diagnosed with a serious heart condition, called cardiomyopathy and myocarditis. Since then, our lives have completely changed.





We’ve been traveling back and forth between New Jersey and Philadelphia constantly so she can receive the specialized care she needs. Watching your baby go through something like this is something no parent is ever prepared for. There have been moments that truly terrified us, especially when she flatlined twice and almost a third time here in New Jersey. Once she was stable enough, she had to be emergency airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for life saving treatment.





Along with the emotional toll, the financial burden has become overwhelming. Between frequent travel, ongoing treatments, and her medications, the costs are adding up quickly. On top of that, we were left with a $15,000 bill for the emergency helicopter transport, and a 14,319 bill from the hospital that’s left over from the insurance still something we simply cannot afford.





I hate having to ask, but at this point, we truly need support. Any donation, no matter how small, would help us continue getting her the care she needs. If you’re not able to donate, even sharing this message would mean so much to us.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read this and for any support you can give.