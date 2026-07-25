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Transport and Dream

GoalR 250,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byWestley Byrne

Fundraiser funds will be received by Westley Byrne

Transport and Dream

My name is Westley Byrne. I am a 37 year old white South African currently living with his retired mother. I lost my major means of income due to covid and AI. I was able to support us with my savings but I had to resort to selling everything I could, including my car. I now have a stable job as an English teacher but I make barely enough to pay for our living costs and food for our 2 cats. We have no insurance including health insurance. I am very grateful that I have a new job but I need transport. The idea of buying a car feels lIke a distant dream and it makes me feel like a failure. My dream car would be a classic mini with a small and reliable modern engine to keep maintenance costs low. There are a surprising number of really well looked after minis that go got aprox $11 000 USD in great condition. It would be perfect for our windy rural roads. Why a mini? Light, nimble, low on fuel, minimal electronics, easily maintaiable, not prone to theft (a lot of car theft in south africa) and it's just a beautiful car. I want it to be a joy to drive and a joy for people to look at. All modern cars look the same. Same shape, same colors, too much electronics ext. I don't want that, and our infrastructure is far from capable of sustaining electronic cars, which I dislike. I will in good faith document the entire process and I pledge that every cent raised will go towards this dream. I will show my paperwork. If you have read this far. Thank you. I hate asking for charity but I really need help.

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