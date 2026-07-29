Translate historic letters, Old German to English

Imagine unlocking a time capsule from the 1830s filled with untold stories and potentially groundbreaking historical insights. We are working with a collection of letters written in Old German handwriting that could help inform our understanding of the past—but their secrets remain just out of reach.





To be specific, these letters and documents were the private letters of Freidrich Ernst. The Ernst family was the first homesteading family from Germany to settle on a land grant in what is now Austin County, Texas.

Mr. Ernst and his family arrived before Texas Independence. So these letters and documents could add to our knowledge of that era.





By supporting our crowdfunding campaign to hire an expert translator, you'll play a crucial role in bridging the gap between centuries. Your contribution will help unveil hidden narratives, shed light on forgotten events, and possibly rewrite history books. Don't miss this rare opportunity to be part of a historical revelation. Every donation, big or small, brings us closer to deciphering these invaluable documents and sharing their contents with the world. Join us in this exciting journey of discovery and help unlock history. We thank you for your help!