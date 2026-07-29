TRANSFORMING LIVES THROUGH THE GOSPEL IN AFRICA

We are a Christian ministry based in Kenya,operating in Kenyan Shillings (KES).

Current exchange rates:

$10 USD = KES 1,298

$25 USD = KES 3,245

Talking With Jesus Ministries (TWJM) is a Christian non-denominational and non-profit ministry founded in Kenya in 2014 by Rev. Dr. Cyprien Afrika, serving communities in different countries around the world through the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

We are committed to transforming lives by reaching children, youth, widows, and families in need through biblical teaching, discipleship, and practical ministry that brings hope and restoration.

TWJM works in partnership with Communion With God Ministries under the endorsement of Dr. Mark Virkler, helping strengthen its mission of spiritual and community transformation.

TWJM plants churches that also serve as community transformation centers for prayer, discipleship, leadership training, and practical support.

We are currently seeking support to purchase land for a church and community center project in Kenya. This center will provide worship, discipleship, training, and hope for communities in need.

Your partnership helps us secure this land and bring hope, restoration, and lasting transformation across Africa through the Gospel of Jesus Christ.