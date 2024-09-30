This January, I have the incredible opportunity to serve with Transformed for Life in Uganda. You can check out their ministry at transformedforlifeuganda.com. Transformed for Life is a non-profit in Kampala, Uganda that serves women and children that have been victims of poverty, trauma, and domestic violence. One of the primary ways in which they serve these children is by providing them with a Christian education. Getting an education is especially difficult for the girls in Kampala because 1) the schools there turn a blind eye to much abuse towards the girls in the schools and 2) most families are hesitant to send their daughters to school since it is such a patriarchal society. I will be serving alongside the founders, David and Abby Kakeeto, who are a missionary couple that my church supports.

I had the opportunity to meet the Kakeetos in July when they came to speak at my church. I was able to talk to Abby for a while after church about how I have been exploring the idea of doing missions overseas as a social worker someday. They work closely with some social worker missionaries in Kampala to serve kids coming out of crisis situations, so she was able to answer some of my questions about what that practically looks like. Ever since meeting them, the Lord has placed it on my heart several times to go visit and serve with them for a week.

After weeks of the Lord clearly instructing me, I finally reached out to plan a trip. I will be serving with them January 17th-26th and will be helping run a camp for these kids. The camp will include lots of activities similar to play therapy and art therapy as well as many Bible lesson times. In addition to helping run the camp, I will be on call with the social workers. This means that if they get a police call involving any children being endangered, I will get to go with them and watch these missionaries do their work firsthand. I am thrilled for this opportunity as I’m sure it will provide much clarity for God’s call on my life now that I’m a college graduate!

Please be praying for me as I enter this incredible opportunity and step into what God has called me to do. Pray for safety and smooth travels, many opportunities to share the Gospel, clarity on the path that God has for me, and blessings over the ministry there.

Thank you,

Ellie Pearson