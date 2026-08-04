Training for My Three Dogs

I'm in a difficult situation. I have three dogs that I love deeply, they're like my children to me, but they've become aggressive at times, and that's made it nearly impossible to find stable housing. I've been in and out of two homes in the past six months because of their behavior, and landlords are understandably afraid.





I found a training school willing to work with all three of them for $12,000. The program is one month of intensive training, plus continued aftercare. I can't give them up, and I don't want to. With proper training, I believe we can stay together and finally find a home where we can all be safe and stable.





On top of everything, I have multiple surgeries coming up, and I'm running out of options. This training is what I need to move forward. Your support would mean everything to me and my dogs.