Training and discipling leaders in Christian Minis

Having served in traditional Missions for 30+ years, the Lord has connected me, through multiple unexplained incidents and wonders with a monastic movement who have studied and practiced the Theology and Practices of Early Apostolic Church in the first 4 centuries AD. These rich wells of spirituality have been blocked in the past 2000 years due to different streams of thought, and the influence of the world.

We believe that God longs to open these ancient wells of Salvation (Isa 12:3) to prepare the Bride for the End Times and the Age to Come.

With my experience in training young leaders and missionaries, and with many connections in different nations, especially in Europe, I have started to develop a training that can take the disillusioned leaders to enter a deeper spirituality that can unlock their ongoing struggles in ministry.

This happen through regular teaching (both on-line and in person), as well as in ongoing face-to-face disicpleship and counselling - even over decades. These are not distant people I work with, but God has knitted our hearts together in a unity of spirit and covenant for His glory in nations.

I follow up on their personal lives, as well their ministries in nations - to advice, but especially to intercede and cover them for His glory.

I am humbled by this calling in the nations, and it is my prayer that the church would be beautified, mature, and be glorified for His return.