Train pastors to start churches

Our Story

For more than six decades, Lahore Bible Institute has been dedicated to one mission: equipping men and women with a solid biblical education so they can faithfully share the Gospel, disciple believers, and strengthen local churches in areas where access to theological training is extremely limited.

Many of our students come from humble backgrounds and have answered God's call to ministry despite significant financial and practical obstacles. Through rigorous Bible instruction and hands-on ministry training, they are prepared to serve as pastors, evangelists, teachers, and Christian leaders within their own communities.

Your support helps make this possible.

Every gift helps provide classroom instruction, educational materials, faculty support, campus maintenance, student assistance, technology, and other resources needed to train the next generation of Christian leaders. These graduates go on to plant churches, disciple believers, teach Scripture, and bring hope to communities that desperately need it.

Lahore Bible Institute is committed to faithful biblical teaching, responsible stewardship, and investing in people who will multiply the impact of the Gospel for generations to come.

When you give, you are doing far more than supporting a school—you are helping prepare men and women to transform lives through the truth of God's Word.

Thank you for partnering with us in this important mission.