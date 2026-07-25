Mobile Boutique to Rescue the Exploited

We are raising funds to purchase an enclosed trailer (at least 16 feet) to be transformed into a mobile boutique. This will be a much-needed outreach tool to serve women and girls in the Atlanta area who are victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking.

This mobile boutique will become a safe, welcoming space for women who often have nowhere else to turn. Inside, they will receive free clothes, toiletries, essential items, encouragement, and prayer. More than that, it will give us a private, compassionate environment to listen to their stories, build trust, and connect them with the help they need.

For many of these women, this will be the first place in a very long time where they feel seen, valued, and safe.

Your generosity will help us take hope directly to the streets.. into the very places where exploitation is happening. And meet these women with dignity, love, and practical care. This mobile boutique will make a direct and life-changing impact, reminding women who feel invisible that they are deeply loved and never forgotten by God.

Thank you for helping us bring light into some of the darkest places in our city. Your support truly matters!