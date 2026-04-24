We are a Christian based Scouting group called Trail Life. We have a storage shed we keep our camping and activity items in. This shed has been broken into two times in the last 6 months. The first time we paid for a security bar to be installed across the door and it held but they broke in through the wall this time, they peeled the metal siding back until they could get in. We are missing our entire Airsoft set of of ten guns, batteries and accessories along with 6 camp stoves, lanterns, wagons and propane trees. We have to repair our shed and replace it with a shipping container and replace our camping and Airsoft supplies. We had cameras on the shed and they tore them off and destroyed all our lights around our fire pit. This is not covered by any insurance policy and the Church does not have a rainy day fund to help us in any way. We are asking for help to replace these items out Trailman have worked so hard to obtain and care for.



