Tragic passing of (CJ) Cedric Jordan Earl Hughes

We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, Cedric Jordan Earl Hughes. Cedric was only 14 years old, a young soul full of life, laughter, dreams, and endless potential. No family is ever prepared for the pain of losing a child, and our hearts have been shattered by this unimaginable tragedy.





Cedric brought light into every room he entered. He had a smile that could lift spirits, a kind heart that touched people deeply, and a presence that made others feel seen and loved. He was more than just a child — he was a blessing, a protector to those he cared about, and a young man with a future that deserved so much more time.





Today, our family is facing emotional devastation while also struggling with the overwhelming financial burden that comes with laying Cedric to rest. We are asking for help from our community, friends, loved ones, and anyone moved by Cedric’s story. Donations will go toward funeral and memorial expenses, helping us give Cedric the beautiful farewell he deserves and easing some of the financial stress during this painful time.





No amount is too small. Even if you cannot donate, we ask that you please share this fundraiser and keep our family in your prayers. Your support, kindness, and compassion mean more than words can express during one of the darkest moments of our lives.





Cedric Jordan Earl Hughes will never be forgotten. His memory will live on in every person whose life he touched, and his spirit will remain forever in our hearts.





Thank you for standing with our family, for honoring Cedric’s life, and for helping us through this painful journey.





With love and gratitude,

The Delgado and Hughes Family's