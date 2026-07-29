TRAGIC LOSS OF THREE GENERATIONS OF FAMILY

On May 28th here in modestos airport neighborhood my beloved aunt and cousin and her baby boy who was barely a new born were taken from us in a senseless act of violence that were still trying to make any sense of..The man who is accused of this is in custody but its left the family not on emotionally but financially broken with funeral costs and more..also we have a go fund me page that is legit besides this page but these are the only two legit fundraising platforms that we have posted on so any others are fraudulent..as sick as people are you would think they would have some type of boundaries in things they do..I will include the gofundne link on this page as well..thank you and God bless and keep my family in prayers please!