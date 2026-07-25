Tragic Fire at The Dive

Yesterday was a tough day for a Dive Family

Betsy and Jamie and everyone involved who made summers on the lake’s amazing .We are praying for the family to be able to recover from this, However we know it is going to take a lot. They put their heart and soul in to this business and to watch it, burn to the ground. It’s horrible you’re we are asking for everybody’s help if you could donate a little bit just to help them out and help the staff thank you We would appreciate anything you can do. They are an amazing family. If you ever had a chance to meet them, you would know that they care about everybody and everything they do they put their heart and soul into .Thank you please share on your page . We appreciate all donations big and small 🙏🏻❤️