FAMILY COURT where LIES turn TRUTH to BANKRUPTCY

I met Anthony who is a 100% disabled veteran, about 3 years ago or so in the kitchen of the VFW. I am a veterans service officer and current VFW post commander. He is a member of our post and he and Jasmine regularly volunteer. The reason I am doing this GiveSendGo is because I have personal knowledge of how Family Court works. You see my children’s father tried to take my kids, not because he wanted them but to hurt me. I finally won custody…but I had to get a loan to pay the huge attorney bill. Why was it huge? Because in the Family Court system when LIES are told you must prove they are LIES or you lose, the court will take those lies as TRUTH. You MUST have a lawyer, which is very costly. This young family Anthony and Jasmine, have been diligently working to gain custody of Jasmines 7 yo son Jagger, since before she became pregnant. After spending $70,000 for Jasmine to win custody of her son from the Grandpa (Dads in prison) they did win custody. Only to find out the court allowed an appeal to be filed and granted a stay. This means Jagger MUST be returned to the Grandpa while the appeal plays out. Jagger DOES NOT want to go back. He’s going to school here, he’s a great kid who helps his mom and stepdad. He loves his family, especially his new brother. This court does not have mediation regarding what the children want if younger than 15 yo. At court during closing remarks by the other side stated, “She’s only a stay at home mom, she doesn’t contribute.” Really. They said that. It’s those kind of people who have zero conscience. If the Grandpa really cared about Jagger it would be in the best interest of the child for him to stay where he is until the appeal is settled. That is what a caring person would do. Like the true mother did, when King Solomon decided to cut the baby in half for each of the women. 1Kings 3:16-28 This little family is in debt, that debt is about to go even higher. Please help us with this as bankruptcy is not what this brand new family wants to be added to their already full plate. Times are tough for everyone so please send a prayer and keep them in your prayers. Share, share, share, more prayers and shares will lead to accomplishing this goal.

