FAMILY COURT where LIES turn TRUTH to BANKRUPTCY

I met Anthony who is a 100% disabled veteran, about 3 years ago or so in the kitchen of the VFW. I am a veterans service officer and current VFW post commander. He is a member of our post and he and Jasmine regularly volunteer. The reason I am doing this GiveSendGo is because I have personal knowledge of how Family Court works. You see my children’s father tried to take my kids, not because he wanted them but to hurt me. I finally won custody…but I had to get a loan to pay the huge attorney bill. Why was it huge? Because in the Family Court system when LIES are told you must prove they are LIES or you lose, the court will take those lies as TRUTH. You MUST have a lawyer, which is very costly. This young family Anthony and Jasmine, have been diligently working to gain custody of Jasmines 7 yo son Jagger, since before she became pregnant. After spending $70,000 for Jasmine to win custody of her son from the Grandpa (Dads in prison) they did win custody. Only to find out the court allowed an appeal to be filed and granted a stay. This means Jagger MUST be returned to the Grandpa while the appeal plays out. Jagger DOES NOT want to go back. He’s going to school here, he’s a great kid who helps his mom and stepdad. He loves his family, especially his new brother. This court does not have mediation regarding what the children want if younger than 15 yo. At court during closing remarks by the other side stated, “She’s only a stay at home mom, she doesn’t contribute.” Really. They said that. It’s those kind of people who have zero conscience. If the Grandpa really cared about Jagger it would be in the best interest of the child for him to stay where he is until the appeal is settled. That is what a caring person would do. Like the true mother did, when King Solomon decided to cut the baby in half for each of the women. 1Kings 3:16-28 This little family is in debt, that debt is about to go even higher. Please help us with this as bankruptcy is not what this brand new family wants to be added to their already full plate. Times are tough for everyone so please send a prayer and keep them in your prayers. Share, share, share, more prayers and shares will lead to accomplishing this goal.
Godspeed Combat Brother in this Holiday Season ... I hope this helps. VFW Post 11014 Life Member CAPT Steven Glover - USAirForce TACP/JTAC (Retired) .. dont be a stranger ... you owe me a beer ... GOD Bless America !
Thinking of you everyday and hoping you get the best outcome for your family.
❤️
Heres to better times.
You are in our thoughts.
Your Friend
Keep hope alive, Anthony and Jasmine!
September 13th, 2024
Since the last update, Anthony and Jasmine found an attorney! Only his retainer is $25,000. It could go higher if the otherside keeps playing games. The retainer was put on his credit cards. He has no more money to keep paying the attorney if the other side continues with the shenanigans. As a reminder the original custody cost $70,000, which was paid by credit cards then getting a loan to pay those cards off. Please pray for them as the other side is using every dirty trick in the book. Lawfare is now what I'm calling it because what they are doing is lying to the court, family services and even the hospital to try do make Jasmine and Anthony seem unfit parents for Jagger. This couldn't be further from the truth! BUT praise GOD they got the attorney.
August 27th, 2024
Thank you everyone who is praying, sharing and any donating. Any donation will make a difference in the long run. Anthony, Jasmine, Jagger and baby have arrived in Illinois. Jagger went back with the Grandpa a week ago. The appellate court has December as their decision date, maybe. Anthony and Jasmine are having a hard time finding an appellate attorney. Please pray that they find a God fearing, competent, attorney (pro bono would be good too) that will do everything that needs to be done to end this nightmare of a case and bring Jagger back to his Mom permanently. Members and guest of the VFW have sent a card with many signatures to Jagger letting him know how much he is missed.
Again I ask for prayers and sharing, I thank everyone for anything they can do or have done. Children are blessings from God and should not be used in the way the Grandpa is using Jagger.
