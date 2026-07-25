Help Us Stay On Mission

Truth-seeking work takes time, resources, and resolve.

Tracing Justice exists to follow facts wherever they lead — documenting, researching, and preserving information that would otherwise be buried, distorted, or forgotten. Our work is independent, detail-driven, and focused on accountability. We don’t answer to political parties, or corporate interests — only to the truth.

This campaign is about sustainability.

Your donations help cover:





Every contribution — large or small — directly supports our ability to stay on mission without compromise.

We believe transparency matters. We believe justice requires persistence. And we believe that ordinary people, working together, can make an extraordinary impact.

If you value independent investigation, careful documentation, and principled truth-seeking, we invite you to stand with us.

Thank you for helping us stay on mission.