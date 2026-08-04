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Help Us Save a Historic Bruce Goff Building

Goal$4,000,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTP CHURCH

Fundraiser funds will be received by God's TP, Inc.

Help Us Save a Historic Bruce Goff Building

Help Us Save a Historic Bruce Goff Building
The TP Church — Deer Creek, Oklahoma formerly Hopewell Baptist Church

A Legacy Set Apart

Before the Oklahoma State Capitol was built, before Statehood even, the land beneath this monumental building was claimed. During the Oklahoma Land run the plot that would later hold the impressive teepee structure you see today, was staked as place for worship, gathering and community. From the very beginning, this ground was set apart and dedicated as a place for the Lord

Years later, that vision took physical form through the work of renowned architect Bruce Goff. Known for his unconventional and deeply expressive designs, Goff created a building that reflected both the faith and the resourcefulness of the people who would gather there.

Constructed using materials sourced from the surrounding community—including repurposed oil field drill pipes, native stone, and handcrafted elements—the church stands as a testament to creativity, resilience, and local ingenuity. Its striking teepee-shaped design reaches upward, supported by twelve primary beams—symbolically representing the twelve apostles—anchoring the structure not only physically, but spiritually.

This is more than a building.

It is a story of land dedicated, a people united, and a vision brought to life.

But time has taken its toll.

Now, this historic structure stands at a critical moment—still full of meaning, but in need of restoration. With many of Goff’s works already lost, preserving this one carries even greater significance.

Saving The TP Church means honoring what was established here generations ago—and ensuring it continues to stand as a beacon of hope, faith, and community for generations to come.

_____________________

As of April 2026, The TP Church has partnered with Ekklesia of Oklahoma to restore this beloved historical landmark. Our vision: bring this building back to life as a place of genuine hope, healing, & community.

A 2–5 Year Restoration Vision:

Year 1 — Foundation & Structure The roof is already restored and fully encapsulated. Year one focuses on a complete interior gut of both levels — removing everything outdated or damaged — followed by electrical, plumbing, and HVAC assessment and code compliance. Unglamorous, but essential.

Year 2 — Rebuild & Remodel Both levels get new flooring, walls, ceilings, restrooms, and functional community spaces — honoring the building's historic character while making it fully modern and accessible.

Year 3 — Activation Doors open. Community programs, support services, and ministry initiatives launch. Relationships with local families, schools, and organizations take root.

Years 4–5 — Legacy Outdoor areas, expanded programming, and deeper community integration — building a fully self-sustaining hub that serves Deer Creek and greater OKC for generations.

Learn more about the history - Youtube Video: "This Iconic "TeePee" Shaped Church In Oklahoma is in Danger! (Help me save it)" 

The TP Church is operated by God's TP, Inc., a registered nonprofit organization. All donations support the restoration and ongoing community mission of this historic property.

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