Honesty and Truth In Media

Goal:

 USD $40,000

Raised:

 USD $26,265

Campaign created by James Edwards

Campaign funds will be received by James Edwards

This is a temporary outlet for generous donors who prefer to give online in support of TPC.

This link is only being distributed to select, trusted supporters and you may also select the option to give anonymously.
Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
8 hours ago

Kyle McDermott
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
16 days ago

Thank you James and Keith! Wishing you and your families a healthy and prosperous New Year! John in Sarasota

Tom Muller
$ 35.00 USD
17 days ago

It's been a rough year James, TPC has been my reliable source for the truth throughout 2024. We hope for the same quality programming in 2025

Malcolm Ross
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Thank you for your efforts. God's blessings for 2025.

RavenKeeper
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Merry Christmas and Greetings from Minnesota!

Mitchell McCloskey
$ 500.00 USD
17 days ago

Thanks for all you do James. I wish you and your family all the best for the New Year 2025! You have my all my faith and loyalty!

Brent Newell
$ 200.00 USD
18 days ago

Hey James hope yall have a happy and prosperous new years. From your friends in Tipton county.

Fred from Pasadena
$ 200.00 USD
18 days ago

James, Merry Christmas to you and your family! So sorry I was not at your reunion gathering! Hugh

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Merry Christmas Edwards family! -Jason M

barry stachnik
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Hi James, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Glad to hear there is a donor match for these gifts!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1200.00 USD
18 days ago

Pleasure to help support!

Kevin from Effingham
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Here is a little something to help with the additional mailing costs you incurred this month. Keep the incentives since I received them all earlier this month or send them to anyone you think will enjoy them. I just ordered more Above Time Coffee for the New Year since the incentive sample was so good. Thanks for all you do.

Peter Mc
$ 250.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Scott Bedell
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear James & family, Keith, and everyone turning the wrenches at TPC, As a long time fan, and now personal friend, I just want to reiterate how much you mean to me, and how proud I am of all of you! What you've accomplished is nothing short of remarkable! Here's to another 20 years! Your brother in this honorable movement, Scott Bedell

Kevin from Illinois
$ 175.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas to all at TCP! Thank you for all the good work you do for our people!

Kyle McDermott
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Christmas Fund raiser
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

All the best to TPC for this years Christmas fund raiser. God bless.

