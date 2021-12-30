Honesty and Truth In Media

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $26,265
Campaign funds will be received by James Edwards
Thank you James and Keith! Wishing you and your families a healthy and prosperous New Year! John in Sarasota
It's been a rough year James, TPC has been my reliable source for the truth throughout 2024. We hope for the same quality programming in 2025
Thank you for your efforts. God's blessings for 2025.
Merry Christmas and Greetings from Minnesota!
Thanks for all you do James. I wish you and your family all the best for the New Year 2025! You have my all my faith and loyalty!
Hey James hope yall have a happy and prosperous new years. From your friends in Tipton county.
James, Merry Christmas to you and your family! So sorry I was not at your reunion gathering! Hugh
Merry Christmas Edwards family! -Jason M
Hi James, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Glad to hear there is a donor match for these gifts!
Pleasure to help support!
Here is a little something to help with the additional mailing costs you incurred this month. Keep the incentives since I received them all earlier this month or send them to anyone you think will enjoy them. I just ordered more Above Time Coffee for the New Year since the incentive sample was so good. Thanks for all you do.
Dear James & family, Keith, and everyone turning the wrenches at TPC, As a long time fan, and now personal friend, I just want to reiterate how much you mean to me, and how proud I am of all of you! What you've accomplished is nothing short of remarkable! Here's to another 20 years! Your brother in this honorable movement, Scott Bedell
Merry Christmas to all at TCP! Thank you for all the good work you do for our people!
All the best to TPC for this years Christmas fund raiser. God bless.
