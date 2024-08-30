Toys For The Gospel

Hello everyone,

We’re Drew and Kirsty, and we have the privilege of living and working just outside of Madrid in the beautiful city of Mostoles. We serve with a nonprofit organization called Bridges of Hope, and we’re incredibly excited to share about an impactful new initiative that we’re pioneering in partnership with a local church: a Play Group for mothers and their young children.

What is a Play Group?

Play Groups have been a lifeline for many new mothers, offering a safe, fun, and supportive environment for both kids and parents. Very popular in New Zealand, Play Groups are simple but powerful. They provide a room filled with toys, craft activities, and snacks, where children can play independently or with new friends, while moms enjoy a much-needed break to chat and relax with other adults.

The beauty of Play Groups is that they create a space where kids can be kids, without the stress of a messy home, and parents can find community and support. These groups are completely free, making them accessible to everyone, and they require no preparation—just show up, let the kids play, and leave the tidying to someone else!

Why Here? Why Now?

Since moving to Mostoles, we’ve seen firsthand how difficult it is for families to find activities for preschool-aged children, especially during the scorching summer heat. There is currently nothing in our town specifically designed for young kids, and that has been one of our biggest challenges. This Play Group will be a game-changer for families here, providing one of the few outlets for preschoolers in the area.

But this is more than just a community service. Through Bridges of Hope, our Play Group will also be an opportunity to share the good news of Jesus. It’s a fantastic way to connect with families who might not otherwise have Christian friends or think about coming to church. We believe that through this initiative, we can build meaningful relationships and create a welcoming space where the love of Christ can be experienced in a very tangible way.

How You Can Help

To bring this vision to life, we need your support. We’re starting from scratch, and we need to raise approximately $5,000 to cover the cost of:

A large storage unit for toys and other equipment

High-quality wooden toys that are durable and long-lasting

Craft supplies like paint, crayons, paper, glitter, and Play-Doh

Essential items like mats, tables, and chairs for the kids

Tea, coffee, and other refreshments for the parents

Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a huge difference in helping us launch this Play Group and create a lasting impact in our community. We also ask for your prayers for the success of this project and that God blesses this initiative to reach and bless many families with His love.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your support. Together, we can bring hope and joy to the families of Mostoles and share the love of Jesus in a powerful way.

Be blessed, and go be a blessing!

With heartfelt thanks, in Christ

Drew and Kirsty



