Toyota Prius brake actuator

Hi, I’m a single father of a 13 year-old little girl. I worked very hard to try to turn in our lives around. I just got hired with a railroad and got a new to me. Toyota Prius and the brake actuator went out so I can’t even work my regular job I’m at now because the brakes aren’t working. I can’t go to the grocery store or anything and I hate asking for help but I have no one else to turn to.