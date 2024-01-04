Promote constitutional conservative values

Good government requires informed and equipped citizens. Townhall Central is helping our fellow citizens increase their political influence by increasing civic knowledge, advancing political influence, and improving networking skills. Townhall Central’s mission is to engage, interact, inform and inspire fellow constitutional conservative citizens no matter their party affiliation, background, race, gender or economic status to provide them with the tools necessary to create a more prosperous society. We accomplish this by getting knowledgeable speakers together with citizens who are eager to learn and take action. In monthly Zoom forums we discuss current issues relevant to families, the economy, social controversies, elections, education, and regulation. Our goal is that participants will leave armed with a better understanding of the issues and empowered to take action to influence the direction of decisions made by state and local governments. We welcome all participants. We are non-profit and non-partisan.



