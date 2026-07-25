Towing and Vehicle repairs

My name is Jonathon and my mom's vehicle is down. I'm completely broke and need any help I can get. These funds will help me get her car towed and fixed. Im starting a new job next week, which means I won't be getting a pay check for about 3ish weeks. Her car is currently sitting at a Dunkin doughnuts location and I'm completely helpless. The General manager is allowing it to sit in there parking lot till I can get it towed. Also unsure of how long it will be able to sit there. Urgently needing help.