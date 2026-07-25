Towards Kianda@50; Powering Girls Education

Every child wakes up with a dream, but not every child wakes up with a chance.





For the past 49 years, Kianda School has operated as a premier human capital incubator, successfully transitioning thousands of young women into the global professional and civic elite. Driven by a deep commitment to regional equity, the school management has historically carried the sole responsibility of sourcing funds to offer bursaries to bright, talented girls from surrounding underserved areas like Kangemi and Kibera.





As we approach our historic 50th Anniversary milestone, Kianda School, in strategic partnership with FinM Consult, is launching an aggressive external fundraising initiative directed at global philanthropists, corporate CSR boards, and well-wishers worldwide to secure this talent engine for the next half-century.





Our grand campaign target is KES 700,000,000 (Approx. USD $5,385,000) across two critical tracks:

The Peperuka Scholarship Endowment (Goal: KES 400M): Permanently funding the educational costs of bright, underserved girls to ensure financial inclusion is sustainable for the next 50 years. More information: https://kiandaschool.ac.ke/scholarships/ The Integrated Sports & Arts Complex (Goal: KES 300M): Building a modern, solar-powered bridge of concrete, steel, and shared humanity right in our neighborhood. Through our Sports Mtaani and Rise and Scholars programs, Grade 9 girls from neighboring grassroots schools use these facilities every week for advanced mathematics, computer literacy, and elite athletic training. For more information; https://kiandaschool.ac.ke/sports-complex/





How External Partners & CSR Funds Can Participate:

Underwrite a Corporate Impact Block (KES 50,000 / USD $385): Sponsor a structural block on our permanent Scholarship Wall. Your corporation or foundation will be recognized as a premier Peperuka Champion . Secure Infrastructure Naming Rights: Align your organization's brand legacy with our upcoming high-end technological wings, computer laboratories, or indoor arenas. Direct Micro-Donations: Every single contribution directly covers programmatic costs, digital learning kits, and daily school meals for girls from underserved areas.





Direct Routing & Processing Transparency:

To ensure absolute institutional trust and efficiency, GiveSendGo charges a 0% platform fee. 100% of your intended gift goes directly into our audited, secure operational accounts through the following verified pathways:

Direct Bank Settlement: All card donations on this page are wired straight into Kianda School’s primary I&M Bank Corporate Account via our local clearing merchant gateway: https://kiandaschool.ac.ke/donate-page/ US Tax-Exempt Alternative (501c3): American foundations and entities requiring tax certificates can route grants directly via Myriad USA at https://myriadusa.org/waystogive/ (Be sure to select "The Friends of Limmat Foundation - Kianda School Fund" upon checkout). Offline Wire Transfers: For large corporate CSR blocks or direct bank transfers, please write directly to our advancement desk at projects@kiandaschool.ac.ke to receive swift codes and official bank transfer slips.

All external foundational partners will be permanently immortalized on our physical Jubilee Hall of Fame and honored at our Golden Jubilee Celebrations in 2027. Based entirely on your operational preferences, all corporate branding, public listings, and awards remain completely optional and can be kept entirely anonymous to respect your privacy wishes.





We are standing with the girls, Stand with Us. Give now and turn distance into a doorway!