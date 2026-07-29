Tough Times

Hello, I am currently going through a rough patch in my life. My bf and I were evicted from our apartment, because of his constant yelling and being an abusive narcissist. So, we moved out and went to his friend's house, where I find out he's been talking to his ex and then he suddenly moved in with her. Leaving me stuck in my vehicle as he was our sole provider, I am currently seeking employment. But, with my hip condition, I have arthritis and a pinched nerve in my lower back it's hard to find a job where I can sit instead of stand. Because standing and walking are a major part of why I can't do a regular job ATM. I am going to physical therapy and I see a orthopedic doctor in a few weeks. Anyway, I am just really bad down on my luck. If you can help, I'd be most grateful. I promise to someday, be the giver instead of the beggar. Thanks in advance!