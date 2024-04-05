Total Disclosure Gear

Howdy, guys! Thank you for taking a look at our fundraiser. Updating my work equipment is crucial to delivering even better and more constant content. As things stand, I can only do a little work outside home as my current working station is an ancient desktop (big case HP Compaq 6200 Pro SFF PC with a 32'' screen), which is obviously impossible to easily and quickly move around. My previous laptop had problems from day one, and the motherboard blew up after 18 months. I have been without a laptop computer ever since October 2021. Sadly, I lost a significant chunk of my database back then, but I managed to get some of it back. We also have PayPal and direct US/UK/EU bank accounts, so please ask. Please join our gear FUNDRAISER:

I plan to finance a cutting-edge technology laptop with this fundraiser, especial for creative work. I also intend to purchase a new professional microphone for narration and live-streaming purposes. The idea is to buy top state-of-the-art gear, so it lasts me for 10+ years. The fact is we need new equipment, or the content will lag. My ability to produce content from outside my house is crucial as next month we are travelling to Spain (the flight is $100) so I can meet my mother, whom I haven't seen in one year. After that, we come back to Portugal and plan to go down south to visit my wife's grandma for a while. That would be a month with minimal productivity.

At the same time, this computer's lifespan is almost at its end, and a malfunction would leave me stranded until a solution is found. I will fund the initial $1000 of the fundraiser to purchase a Shure SM7dB microphone valued at $500. The total fundraising amount left is $3900, after my initial $1000 investment. The laptop is an MSI CreatorPro 16 AI Studio A1VKG-090US Pro Extreme valued at $4400. Full specifications:





*Operating system: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

*Screen: 16" UHD+ (3840x2400) 120Hz Mini LED HDR 1000 100% DCI-P3

*Processor: Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra 9 185H 16 cores

*Graphics card: NVIDIA RTX 3000 ADA 8GB GDDR6

*Memory: 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR5 5600 MHz

*Hard Drive: 8TB (2 x 4TB) Samsung 990 PRO NVMe SSD

*Net: Intel Killer Ethernet E3100 (LAN), Intel Killer WiFi 7 BE1750 (Wireless LAN) + Bluetooth 5.4

*Ports: Thunderbolt 4 (with PD 3.0 charging), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C/DP, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 (8K @60Hz / 4K @120Hz), RJ45, combo input/output connector microphone, Micro SD card)

*Keyboard: Single white keyboard with numeric keypad

*Battery: 4-cell lithium polymer (99.9Whr)

Alessandro du Châtel created Total Disclosure in early 2018 to expose human trafficking, pedophilia, high-profile murders, and occult secret societies. I strive to unite patriots worldwide to fight against the tyrannical New World Order. I collected evidence on Volafile and finally got the nefarious cloud website shut down under evidence of child sexual abuse material. I produced 350+ videos in 2+ years.

You can learn more about me HERE

You can watch my films over HERE​

GOAL: $4900

20% crowdfunded ($1000) as of 4/5/23.





God bless you always,

Alessandro du Châtel

Founder, Total Disclosure