Total Disclosure New Website

Dear valued supporters,

We wanted to share an important update regarding recent improvements and ongoing challenges with our website: The good news is that the recent fixes to our website’s cashier system are now working as intended. We’ve ensured that all subscriber perks, including access to our video content, remain fully operational and uninterrupted.

The challenge at hand is that our current membership plugin, which we implemented two years ago, is no longer functioning properly and is no longer supported. After extensive research, it’s clear that this solution is no longer the best fit for our needs. As a result, while day-to-day site access remains stable, we are currently unable to process certain membership renewals, particularly for members who block manual charges. The automated renewal feature is no longer compatible with this plugin.

In order to fully restore this functionality, we will need to acquire the official, fully supported plugin, which comes at a cost of $279. Due to the unplanned nature of this expense and the significant financial strain we’ve experienced over the past few months, we expect to purchase this plugin within the next few weeks. This could happen overnight with your help, though!

This fundraiser aims to help accelerate this project, as timing is critical and available resources are limited. Currently, maintaining the core functionality of Total Disclosure requires $2600 per year ($220 per month). We deeply appreciate your understanding and continued support as we work through these technical improvements and ensure the long-term stability and growth of our platform.

On a positive note, we now have a comprehensive game plan for the development of a new, more robust website. The project is structured in two phases:

Phase 1: 4-5 months (starting August)

Phase 2: Approximately 3 months thereafter

Estimated Costs: $7000.





Primary Goals for Rebuild

✅ Improve user experience → faster, cleaner

✅ Improve payment flow → reduce friction

✅ Improve video delivery → retain subscribers

✅ Make site scalable for future growth

✅ Keep costs low → maximize ROI





Core Features To Focus On

A. Content & User Experience

B. Membership & Payments

C. Community Features

D. Security & Privacy

E. Admin Tools

F. Technical Stack





Estimated Budget





FEATURE HOURS ESTIMATED COST Planning & architecture 10 $400 Modern front-end design 30-50 $2000 Membership system 20-40 $1600 Video player optimization 10-20 $800 Payment integration 10-15 $600 Admin tools / CMS integration 20-30 $1200 Testing & bug fixes 10-20 $800 Security / optimization 10-15 $600 Total Estimate 120-190 $8000





BIG UPDATE!! I was able to purchase the necessary plug-in to fix the subscription situation on the website. This is thanks to the fundraiser donations we received :)

ALL TESTS SUCCESSFUL ✅

CASHIER: FULLY FUNCTIONAL ✅

MEMBERSHIP PLANS: FULLY FUNCTIONAL ✅

MEMBERSHIP MIGRATION: PENDING ❎

This makes it so we can focus on membership migration and a couple of minor bugs during logins (especially on iOS mobile devices). I'm also back to a fully modified schedule starting this week, as to honor the poll results!





*As I announced last week, we are now taking PayPal and Wise as payment for memberships and one-time contributions. I will soon enable other payment methods such as cryptocurrency. Any suggestions?

*The migration is being done manually, and it has been fully tested. The manual payment issue has been resolved. For the time being, I am the only one working on solving all issues, so migration may take a while. If you cannot see your membership, don't panic, it will be added. I have to go one by one.





God bless you always,



Alessandro

Founder, TOTAL DISCLOSURE





