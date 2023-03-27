TOTAL FIRE LOSS ON ANIMAL RESCUE HOME

I’m setting this up for my grandparents. Funds will be used towards animal food, home repair costs, and a safe place for them to sleep until we can get them a new home. They slept in the driveway last night. Please, if you can find it in your heart to donate to them it would be more than appreciated. They have spent years on years helping others and I just hope we can fill up there cup as they fill everyone else’s. 🫶🏼